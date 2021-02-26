FOLLOWUP: Admiral animal mystery partly solved

Last Saturday, we published a reader report from Barrett, wondering about a furred animal part that turned up in his Admiral yard. Others offered theories, and he pursued with wildlife experts. Here’s what he heard back:

The Woodland Park Zoo confirmed that it is in fact partial remains of a black bear. They offered 2 possible explanations. The first is that it was hunted and brought to West Seattle to be processed. These remains could be waste scavenged from the hunter’s property. Since it is way outside bear hunting season for Washington, this has been reported to WDFW. The second explanation the zoo put forth is that the bear traveled here from the east side and deceased from any number of urban hazards. Another great idea I’ve heard from a few people now is that the remains were dropped by a large bird of prey. This is a pretty good catch-all theory…and as a bonus it preserves some faith in humanity.

So the mystery is partly solved. (We have had a few past bear sightings …)