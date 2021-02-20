West Seattle, Washington

MYSTERY: What kind of animal was this from?

February 20, 2021 6:43 pm
 |   West Seattle news | Wildlife

Every so often, an animal mystery lands in the WSB inbox. (Like the Beach Drive cow 10 years ago.) Tonight, a new one – what looks like part of a wild animal turned up in Barrett‘s yard. He’s looking for help in figuring out what it is:

I found in my side yard a large piece of what appears to be skin from a bear’s head. It is fresh and covered in thick black hair with a distinctly large and round furry ear. Am in North Admiral. Where could this have come from?? Presumedly left by a raccoon. Seriously, it really looks like it’s from a bear. Could there be any readers out there who recently hunted and skinned a bear at home and mismanaged the bits? Maybe a reader could identify it as lost pet remains?

The photo isn’t particularly gross but nonetheless, we’re not showing it unless you want to see it by clicking hereor here. Any ideas, please comment, or email us.

8 Replies to "MYSTERY: What kind of animal was this from?"

  • martin February 20, 2021 (6:49 pm)
    Werewolf

  • WSB February 20, 2021 (6:54 pm)
    First email received declares “Bear hide.” The question then would be, where’s the rest of the bear? (We did have that possible “cub” sighting report a few months ago …)

  • Smith February 20, 2021 (6:55 pm)
    Baby Bigfoot 

  • berry bear February 20, 2021 (7:01 pm)
    Sad, it does look like a bear cub. Maybe a cub was orphaned and died on it’s own, and was ravaged by coyotes and raccoons?.

  • Phil February 20, 2021 (7:21 pm)
    Looks like a beaver to me

  • uncle loco February 20, 2021 (7:28 pm)
    Chupacabra…hind quarters.

  • Kate February 20, 2021 (7:32 pm)
    I was recently hiking through Lincoln Park, on an upper forested trail,  and almost stepped on a large salmon! For a minute I couldn’t figure out how it had gotten there until I saw talon claw marks on the body and realized it was probably dropped from an eagle. I also regularly see crab bits in my backyard probably dropped from crows. Sooo…..I’m not saying, but just saying.

  • 1994 February 20, 2021 (7:32 pm)
    Bear hunting season for fall ended  Nov 15.  Possibly a river otter?

