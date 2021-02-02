FERRIES: Two boats on Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route until May

(Triangle Route ferry, photographed from Lincoln Park by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Like other transportation/transit modes, Washington State Ferries has seen reduced traffic/usage during the pandemic. That’s meant two-boat service on the Triangle Route – Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth – and WSF says it’s not planning on adding a third boat for three more months:

As Washington State Ferries continues to operate under the constraints of the COVID pandemic, it is extending the Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route’s current 2-boat schedule through May 8. However, WSF plans to restore three-boat service to the route beginning May 9 as part of a modified “peak season” schedule. The peak season schedule will be posted online in the coming weeks.

The route’s usage was down more than a third last yeqr. Got questions about this or another aspect of WSF operations? Community meetings are coming up next week, as previewed here.