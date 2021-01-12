Washington State Ferries says pandemic pushed ridership to lowest point in nearly a half-century

UNSOLVED MURDER: 10 years after Kaari Higgins was killed in Fauntlee Hills, daughter hopes 'somebody knows something'

Kaari Higgins died 10 years ago today, the victim of one of West Seattle's unsolved murders. One of her two children, now a grown woman, continues trying to find justice for her mom. Lindsay Higgins asked that we publish her plea: Kaari Higgins was found brutally beaten in her Fauntlee Hills home on...