DELRIDGE ROAD WORK: What’s reopened, what’s still closed, what’s ahead

The Delridge/Oregon pedestrian overpass has reopened. That’s part of this week’s update on the Delridge road work that’s paving the way for the RapidRide H Line conversion. The project team notes these key points:

Intermittent side-street restrictions may occur along 22nd Ave SW and SW Trenton St as crews work in the area. These streets will remain open, but drivers may experience short delays as construction activities take place.

Sidewalk and curb ramp upgrades on the west side of Delridge Way SW between SW Oregon St and SW Alaska St to begin this week.

Night work and water service impacts as part of the SW Juneau St watermain upgrades coming soon. SPU will begin notifying impacted properties this week.

Roadway paving nearly complete in Zone B. Once completed, traffic will flip from the east side of the roadway to the west. New reflective road markers will be placed to help designate this shift.

Demolition on the east side of Delridge Way SW for electrical and bus stop upgrades between SW Thistle St and SW Cloverdale St continue. This work will require driveways to be rebuilt. Residents who will be impacted will be notified in advance.