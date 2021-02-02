CORONAVIRUS: Tuesday 2/2/2021 roundup

Tonight’s pandemic headlines:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Here’s what’s in today’s daily summary from Seattle-King County Public Health – the cumulative totals:

*77,186 people have tested positive, 169 more than yesterday’s total

*1,270 people have died, 6 more than yesterday’s total

*4,821 people have been hospitalized, 6 more than yesterday’s total

*835.640 people have been tested, 2,670 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, the totals were 74,901/1,240/4,736/817,432.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

NATIONAL/WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 103.8 million cases worldwide, 26.4 million of them in the U.S. – see other nation-by-nation stats by going here.

VACCINATION UPDATES: Gov. Inslee says more than 700,000 people in our state have received at least one dose of vaccine … Certain pharmacies nationwide are going to start getting an allocation of vaccine – though not a lot for starters; from the White House announcement, the recipients will include SOME locations of these chains that have stores in our vicinity: Walgreens, Rite Aid, Kroger (QFC, Fred Meyer), Costco, Safeway. (We have previously mentioned that the two local Safeways and one local QFC with pharmacies were gearing up to offer vaccinations when supplies were available.) … Otherwise, no new word of local availability.

BACK TO SCHOOL: Seattle Public Schools announced an online event Thursday about planning for some students to resume in-person learning March 1st.

HAZARD PAY: The mandatory $4/hour for most Seattle grocery workers is supposed to kick in tomorrow. Meantime, one chain just implemented it for all its stores – far beyond Seattle.

