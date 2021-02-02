GROCERY PAY: Ahead of Seattle mandate, Trader Joe’s raises ‘thank you pay’ to $4/hour

Tomorrow, Seattle’s new city-mandated $4/hour “hazard pay” for grocery workers takes effect. This past week’s most-discussed story on WSB was about a letter of opposition sent by the new CEO of Seattle-based PCC. Now another chain has taken action – Trader Joe’s has continued to pay $2/hour of what it calls “thank you pay” and as of yesterday, doubled that to $4/hour chain-wide. Meantime, other cities are pursuing or have taken similar action – Los Angeles took a major step today toward requiring $5/hour extra pay for grocery and drugstore workers; nearby Long Beach approved $4/hour extrq grocery pay two weeks ago, and megachain Kroger – which owns QFC and Fred Meyer in our area – has closed two “underperforming” stores there, blaming the mandate.
