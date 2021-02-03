West Seattle, Washington

CONGRATULATIONS! 5 West Seattle High School athletes sign with colleges

February 3, 2021 11:58 pm
Congratulations to the West Seattle High School athletes who signed letters of intent for National Signing Day today! WSHS qthletic director Corey Sorenson sent word of these five:

Nate Rasmussen: Signing with Bellevue College for baseball, planning to major in business.

Aliya Couillard: Signing with Long Island University for soccer, planning to major in forensic science.

Kambel Fiser: Signing with Adelphi University for volleyball, planning to major in exercise science.

Nic Chantorn: Signing with Bellevue College for golf, planning to major in civil engineering.

Lauryn Nguyen : Signing with Northwestern University for golf, planning to major in communications, with a minor in business institutions.

All five also shared memories and gratitude you can read about here, or below:

