CONGRATULATIONS! 5 West Seattle High School athletes sign with colleges

Congratulations to the West Seattle High School athletes who signed letters of intent for National Signing Day today! WSHS qthletic director Corey Sorenson sent word of these five:

West Seattle National Signing Day 2021

Nate Rasmussen: Signing with Bellevue College for baseball, planning to major in business.

Aliya Couillard: Signing with Long Island University for soccer, planning to major in forensic science.

Kambel Fiser: Signing with Adelphi University for volleyball, planning to major in exercise science.

Nic Chantorn: Signing with Bellevue College for golf, planning to major in civil engineering.

Lauryn Nguyen : Signing with Northwestern University for golf, planning to major in communications, with a minor in business institutions.

All five also shared memories and gratitude you can read about here, or below: