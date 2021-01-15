West Seattle, Washington

15 Friday

48℉

WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Weekend preview

January 15, 2021 9:54 am
1 COMMENT
 West Seattle news | West Seattle weather

So far today, the clouds are a little more ordinary than the formations Jerry Simmons photographed (above) on Thursday. But the good news, unless you’re a major fan of rain, is that things are drying out, at least for a day or so – the forecast suggests Saturday will be mostly dry, until a chance of rain returns Saturday night and lingers through Sunday until a partly sunny King Day on Monday. As of early this morning, the official rain total (at Sea-Tac) was almost three times normal for this time of year, 7.58 inches (the National Weather Service says the seasonal norm is 2.64). More good news for fans of light:

While there’s no telling yet whether tonight’s sunset will be as photogenic as the Thursday sunset photographed by Dan Ciske (above) and others (thank you, everyone!), the 4:45 pm official sunset time is almost half an hour earlier than the earliest sunset of winter.

1 Reply to "WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Weekend preview"

  • heartless January 15, 2021 (10:57 am)
    Beautiful shot of those clouds in the first photograph.  I get the feeling of fingers reaching out, both in the tops of those bare branches, and in those long clouds overhead.  Just a really nice picture. 

