West Seattle Transportation Coalition, and what else is up for your Thursday

(Photo by Marc Milrod)

Highlights for the last Thursday of January:

DAY BETWEEN SEMESTERS: No classes for Seattle Public Schools.

SCHOOL TOUR: 11 am, Pathfinder K-8 has an online Middle School Tour. Click here to join, or call in 206-800-4125 (Phone Conference ID: 186 850 64)

SOUND TRANSIT BOARD: Monthly meeting at 1:30 pm, with topics including the consultant who will review the recent estimates of dramatically higher costs for West Seattle/Ballard light-rail. The agenda includes viewing information.

COMMUNICATING WITH PEOPLE LIVING WITH DEMENTIA: Class presented by Aegis Living-West Seattle, 3 pm. Our calendar listing explains how to register.

WEST SEATTLE TRANSPORTATION COALITION: SDOT and Sound Transit are tonight’s guests – here’s the draft agenda and guest list. 6:30 pm online, all welcome – here’s the videoconferencing link, or call 253-215-8782 (Meeting ID: 837 8280 7737).