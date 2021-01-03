WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 2021’s first weekend continues

(Blustery Saturday night @ Constellation Park – photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

On this third day of the new year, here’s what’s up:

TODAY’S ONLINE CHURCH SERVICES: Our list of more than 20 local churches’ Sunday online services (with a few also offering in-person options), with the latest links, is here.

SCOUTS RECYCLING TREES: Happening in Burien, but the troop contacted us so they could invite West Seattleites too – you can drop off your Christmas tree (not flocked) with Scouts for a suggested $5 donation, 9 am-4 pm. (920 SW 150th)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm in The Junction, the market returns after a one-week break. Scroll down the page at this link to find the vendor list and map for this week. (Enter at California/Alaska; pickups for online orders are at California/Oregon)

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open 11 am-4 pm – need a tool to fix or improve something? (4408 Delridge Way SW)

CAMP SECOND CHANCE COMMUNITY ADVISORY COMMITTEE: 2 pm online, the monthly meeting for updates on, and discussion of, West Seattle’s only city-sanctioned tiny-house encampment. All welcome. Videoconferencing access here, or call 253-215-8782 – for both, meeting ID 858 5523 4269, password 9701.

FREE TO-GO DINNER: White Center Community Dinner Church will serve to-go meals at 5 pm, outside, near the Bartell Drugs parking lot in White Center. (9600 15th Ave SW)

Got something for our calendar? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!