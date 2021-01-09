WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: Notes to start the weekend

(Alki Lighthouse, photographed Friday by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

A few notes to start our Saturday:

ROAD WORK TODAY: As previewed Friday, work is scheduled today at 35th/Trenton and at two spots on the Delridge corridor.

HEALTH SERVICES AND MORE: Big outdoor event in the parking lots at Highland Park Elementary (1012 SW Trenton), 10 am-2 pm – flu shots, COVID testing, health-insurance enrollment, more. All welcome.

CLICK!’S BACK: Click! Design That Fits (WSB sponsor) is back from winter break, open 11 am-6 pm today. (4540 California SW)

LIBRARY PICKUPS: The Seattle Public Library‘s High Point branch is open for curbside pickups noon-6 pm today (3411 SW Raymond).

WATCHING THE GAME: Here’s one place with outdoor viewing:

The Bridge (California/Graham) sent that photo of their remodeled outdoor covered patio with two firepits. They also have a “patio projector” they’ll use when the Seahawks face off with the Rams at 1:40 pm.

(Photo by Mike Burns)

SUNSET TONIGHT: 4:37 pm.