11:24 PM: A police search is under way in Admiral after a reported robbery at the 7-11 a short time ago. No details yet but a K-9 unit is being called in to join the search.

11:30 PM: Here’s the description officers have just given to dispatch: 4 Black men, 25-30, all about 6′, all dressed in black, with white-lettered hoodies (except for one wearing a yellow hoodie), one armed with what looked like a 9mm gun with a white stripe, all last seen on foot heading west on Admiral Way.