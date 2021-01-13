WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE COMMUNITY TASK FORCE:

They began their “second phase of work,” as co-chair Greg Nickels described it

Rachel Smith replaced by Shannon Braddock on behalf of County Executive

Deputy Mayor Shefali Ranganathan replaced by Deputy Mayor Casey Sixkiller (overseeing SDOT is part of his portfolio)

Co-chair Paulina López said her hope is to hear from CTF members about how they’d like to “devote (their) energy … to next steps.”

LOW BRIDGE: SDOT’s Meghan Shepard led this discussion. She said the CTF’s low-bridge subcommittee has met 11 times. On day 3, it’s too soon to say how the change is affecting traffic, but they hope to have a report in a few weeks, and will have updates at each CTF meeting.

She showed usage data from the low bridge as taken on August 2nd,.

They’ve been studying bridge capacity, including how traffic recovers from openings. They’re also looking at what’s ahead, including the first berth opening at Terminal 5, which means more longshore workers using the low bridge (the first ships are expected in June):

There is more capacity, they know – the gap between the bars and the dotted line:

Shepard pointed out there’s a “midday pinch’ – so if you use the low bridge, please use it outside midday hours! – and they’ll be watching carefully. They hope to expand use but need to watch it more. Maybe health-care workers, for example. Subcommittee member Diane Sosne from SEIU Healthcare local 1199 explained those are on-call personnel who would have to respond to weekend calls.

In review, here’s who can use it now

Further elaboration (including a question often asked – government usage):

“Using the low bridge is when you’ve GOT to use the low bridge, time sensitive, to support your business,” Shepard said. They can update the access list monthly so if you think you meet the criteria, email westseattlebridge@seattle.gov. Lora Radford, the West Seattle Junction Association executive director who’s on the subcommittee, said the authorized businesspeople are being very careful to keep their usage low and only when very necessary.

What about people in need of life-saving medical treatments? asked King County Councilmember Joe McDermott. Along with health-care workers, that’s high on the list of who they’re looking at next. McDermott said it’s “very important” to consider individual needs, not just “commerce,” suggesting that someone going in for daily radiation should have just as much priority, or not more, as a business owner making a supply run. It was noted in response that identifying those people in advance, or figuring out how to quantify and nullify a ticket, would be challenging. Maybe contact the health-care providers and work with them to offer West Seattle-residing patients the option of using the low bridge, he suggested.

THE BRIDGE: Heather Marx said stabilization is done and now they’re monitoring. She showed a schedule for both high- and low-bridge work ahead:

The point of saying that both are pre-30 percent design (until next month) means that time and money estimates are both very loose. They’re currently developing documents for the contractor selection that’ll be out in March.

(slide)

The same contractor will handle both bridges, Marx said. “It’s similar work, and it’s kind of specialized,” she explained when City Councilmember Lisa Herbold asked why, adding “this could save time and maybe money.” Here’s what needs to be done on the low bridge:

Replacing one of its two cylinders is high on the list. All the low-bridge work will be done by the end of the year. (The “determination of non significance” decision was announced this past week.)

TRAFFIC: SDOT’s Trevor Partap went over stats from the pandemic, showing how traffic changed on the three bridges when circumstances changed.

(slide)

Traffic “bumped up” in December. He expects a drop with the start of low-bridge camera enforcement. You can see this and other data at this dashboard.

Reviewing transit and bicycle usage data, he pointed out that for example the week in September with heavy forest-fire smoke took the bike stats down.

(slide)

HIGHLAND PARK WAY/WEST MARGINAL WAY INTERSECTION: Partap reviewed the rechannelization at this intersection done back in XX.

(slide)

The three “yellow flowers” show where there’s equipment that ‘talks to each other’ regarding traffic flow. Here are the results:

(slide)

They’re getting about 45 more vehicles an hour through the intersection as well as improving travel times, Partap said.

He handed off to Sara Zora, point person for Reconnect West Seattle. She said all the 2020 projects have been completed. For 2021, they’re planning at least 33 projects:

(slide)

Those 8 new radar speed signs are the result of a “speed study” done through the area; she said they studied the pavement on detour routes and have already filled 29 potholes, with repaving and concrete-panel replacement on the way. There is also a “project dashboard”/map for this.

WEST MARGINAL WAY SW: Zora said the temporary signal by the Longhouse will be isntalled this year, the permanent one next year. The idea of a northbound freight-only lane is dead, but they’re still looking at repurposing the outside southbound lane north of the Longhouse;

(slide)

In addition to what’s on the slide, one public way to comment will be at the January 28th West Seattle Transportation Coalition meeting, Zora said. CTF members Deb Barker from the WSTC and Dan Austin from the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce had been on a site walk and both expressed concerns about the safety of a bicycle lane alongside freight. The schedule for WMW is part of this slide:

MOBILITY GOALS: Remember back when SDOT laid out how it hoped people would shift their modes of travel while the bridge is out? Here’s how that’s going:

(slides)

Some capacity will be added on Metro Routes 50, 60, and 128, and they’re hoping to use Transportation Benefit District money for more additions:

(slide)

NEXT MEETING: They’re looking at alternating Wednesday midday and Thursday late-afternoon meetings, 4 pm February 11th is the current plan.