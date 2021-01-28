WEST SEATTLE BIZNOTES: 3 from The Junction

Three West Seattle Junction biznotes, from the WSB inbox:

CITY MOUSE STUDIO: An update from the children’s-apparel store at 4218 SW Alaska:

City Mouse Studio in the West Seattle Junction is now back open with winter clearance! Prices are as marked and up to 60% off select items! If you would like to shop online at www.citymousestudio.com– we ship for free! We are also offering in-store pickups and front-door dropoff if you live in West Seattle. Our current hours are:

Monday – Friday 10 am-4 pm

Saturday: Closed (will open back up in mid Feb)

Sunday: 10 am-3 pm We are also HIRING! We are looking for a wonderful full-time employee to join our team. Tuesday – Saturday availability. Email resume and cover letter to: CityMouseStudio@gmail.com

PHOENECIA: The bistro at 4717 42nd SW is offering a Valentine’s Day Weekend dinner for two, $140, pick up February 12th, 13th, or 14th to reheat at home. See the full menu here. Pre-orders only – you can text 206-250-5482 to order.

PUERTO VALLARTA: The restaurant at 4727 California SW just announced that it’s opened some indoor dining per the state’s new “open-air” guidelines.

