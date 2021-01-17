Traffic alert, online church services, more for your West Seattle Sunday

(Mount Rainier during Saturday’s sunrise, photographed by Chris Frankovich)

Here’s what’s happening on this midwinter Sunday:

TRAFFIC ALERT: Sylvan Way is scheduled to close again 7:30 am-~5 pm for Seattle Public Utilities drainage work. We’ll be checking to see in case it reopens early.

TODAY’S ONLINE CHURCH SERVICES: Every week we update our list of more than 20 local churches’ Sunday online services (with a few also offering in-person options), with the latest links; find them here.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm in The Junction, the market’s open. Scroll down the page at this link to find the vendor list and map for this week. (Enter at California/Alaska; pickups for online orders are at California/Oregon)

REMINDER – JUNCTION PAID PARKING: This is the third day since the four free lots changed to paid parking. Street parking remains free, as do pockets of parking that belongs to businesses.

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open 11 am-4 pm – need a tool to fix or improve something? (4408 Delridge Way SW)

FREE TO-GO DINNER: White Center Community Dinner Church will serve to-go meals at 5 pm, outside, near the Bartell Drugs parking lot in White Center. (9600 15th Ave SW)

Got something for our calendar? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!