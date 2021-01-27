SCAMS: Restaurants hit by free-food fraud; precinct’s prevention advice

Two notes about scams today. First, an alert for restaurants:

RESTAURANT SCAM: Arthur’s in Admiral says that person hit their restaurant and at least one other nearby to defraud them out of free food. Proprietor Rebecca explains:

This person called Sunday identifying an order from Saturday that (he said) had a hair in one of the entrees. We found the order and made sure he was directly referencing something that was ordered. Check and check. He requested that we rectify the situation by remaking two of the entrees, which struck weird with me because he asserted that only one was compromised. I tried to steer him to accept a gift card that would more than compensate the original issue, but he then demanded we put together two entrees for pickup. No understanding or compromise was possible — I wanted to appease the customer and said his food would be ready in 10. I have screenshots of our camera footage — he would not step beyond the entryway and when I asked him to converse with me about the mistake he refused to talk and only would wait for food (comped and nonpayment).

They contacted the person who had placed the order on Saturday and they claimed no knowledge of the person who demanded the make-good. If you have any information, the police report # is 21-022481.

PREVENTION ADVICE: Coincidentally, the Southwest Precinct‘s monthly crime-prevention newsletter, sent today, focuses on scams and other types of fraud, particularly the type seen at tax time, which is fast approaching:

If you can’t read it in the format above, here it is in PDF.