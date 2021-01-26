West Seattle, Washington

ROAD WORK, TRANSIT, TRAFFIC: Tuesday watch

January 26, 2021 6:07 am
6:07 AM: Welcome to Tuesday, January 26th, the 309th morning without the West Seattle Bridge.

TRANSIT

Water TaxiOn its regular schedule but this week and next week will be handled by the lower-capacity Spirit of Kingston

Metro – On regular weekday schedule. If you’re not subscribed to alerts, watch @kcmetrobus on Twitter for them

ROAD (ETC.) WORK

Delridge project – The SW Thistle closure continues between Delridge and 20th. Here’s what else is planned this week.

California and MyrtleThe sewer-repair project continues – if driving/riding on California, watch out for the bumps on the northbound side (though the grade has been improved).

CHECK TRAFFIC BEFORE YOU GO

Low Bridge: Third week for automated enforcement cameras, while restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily. Here’s a bridge view:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

The main detour route across the Duwamish River, the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

The other major bridge across the river – the South Park Bridge (map). Here’s the nearest camera:

Going through South Park? Don’t speed. (Same goes for all the other detour-route neighborhoods, both the arterials and neighborhood streets!)

To check for bridges’ marine-traffic openings, see the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

You can view all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.

