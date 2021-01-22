DELRIDGE PROJECT: What’s planned next week

(WSB photo, Thursday)

The repaving-and-more project paving the way for RapidRide H Line on Delridge continues. Here are the toplines for next week’s work, as sent by SDOT:

Electrical upgrades along the west side of SW Webster St to Sylvan Way SW begin soon

Trenching and demolition in the sidewalk will begin as early as January 27

Sidewalk restoration and paving to begin in February

Roadway demolition and paving on west side of Delridge Way SW between SW Holden St to SW Kenyon St in early February

Paving will follow shortly after and include roadway, sidewalk and curb restoration

Select driveways for business in Zone C are now open

Remaining driveways will be poured soon

*We will also be installing the curbs for the roadway median in Zone A. Traffic will also shift again in Zone B soon. We ask that people driving practice caution when driving through this area, as the traffic patterns will be very different in the next few weeks.