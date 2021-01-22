DELRIDGE PROJECT: What’s planned next week

The repaving-and-more project paving the way for RapidRide H Line on Delridge continues. Here are the toplines for next week’s work, as sent by SDOT:
Electrical upgrades along the west side of SW Webster St to Sylvan Way SW begin soon
Trenching and demolition in the sidewalk will begin as early as January 27
Sidewalk restoration and paving to begin in February
Roadway demolition and paving on west side of Delridge Way SW between SW Holden St to SW Kenyon St in early February
Paving will follow shortly after and include roadway, sidewalk and curb restoration
Select driveways for business in Zone C are now open
Remaining driveways will be poured soon
*We will also be installing the curbs for the roadway median in Zone A. Traffic will also shift again in Zone B soon. We ask that people driving practice caution when driving through this area, as the traffic patterns will be very different in the next few weeks.
The full preview for the week ahead can be seen here.
| 0 COMMENTS