READER REPORT: Post Office rescue

Proud mom Diana Piggee tells the story of a Junction incident just before 10 pm tonight:

My two daughters were on their way home when they saw someone banging from the inside of the post office. They stopped and one of my daughter’s ran to the door. The post-office worker had locked herself inside. The police then pulled up behind my other daughter who was driving and were questioning her since she abruptly stopped in the center lane and put her hazard lights. She then let the two police officers know that the postal worker was locked inside. My two daughters were allowed to leave and came told me the story.

My daughter Kaela Piggee was the one driving and noticed her pounding. My other daughter Daeja Piggee ran to her to assist.

Kaela works at Seattle Fish Company across the street, although she wasn’t working tonight. She knows the area pretty well.

I just thought they were some heroes and Kaela was paying attention to her surroundings.