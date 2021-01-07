West Seattle, Washington

LIGHT RAIL: West Seattle-Ballard project will cost a lot more than expected, Sound Transit board told

January 7, 2021 7:17 pm
|      7 COMMENTS
 |   Sound Transit | Transportation | West Seattle news

Even as Sound Transit figures out how to deal with a revenue shortfall, it’s warning that future projects such as West Seattle to Ballard light rail will cost a lot more than originally expected. The ST Board’s Executive Committee was told today about what board chair Kent Keel described as “unprecedented cost increases”: Among them, the cost estimate for the West Seattle-Ballard light-rail extension have risen by more than 50 percent – it’s now estimated to cost more than $12 billion, up from $7 billion when the ST3 ballot measure went to voters. The numbers were part of a presentation to the committee about revised estimates for multiple projects. Here’s the slide deck:

The West Seattle-Ballard project overall is becoming “more complex,” ST’s Don Billen told the board; his part of the presentation starts 49 minutes into the meeting video. (You can read the accompanying memo to the board here.) These are still rough estimates, since the project remains relatively early in the planning process, but the increase is attributed mostly to the increased cost of property acquisition – since development has continued on the potentially needed parcels – and construction.

As an example of the former, the presentation cited the potential need for right-of-way on the Fauntleroy/Alaska corner, including the site of the two-building Legacy Partners project that’s now under construction, if that site were chosen for the Junction station (sites further west drew more attention during the public-comment process). The cost of that site, if needed, was previously estimated at $76 million – and now estimated at $252 million. (Board member Dow Constantine, the West Seattle-residing King County Executive, inferred underground development may look more attractive as a result of numbers like that.)

“While these numbers are sobering, they’re not catastrophic,” said CEO Peter Rogoff, promising that ST is still committed to all the projects. But overall, the increased cost estimate for West Seattle-Ballard (which includes a new downtown tunnel) and other ST projects is so dramatic that ST plans to hire a consultant for an “independent cost review” to be complete before April – as ST continues its “realignment” process, to decide how projects’ schedules will have to change because of the funding gap. (The West Seattle completion date already has been pushed back one year to 2031.) Board members are expected to get a closer look at the “affordability gap” when they meet for a workshop on realignment two weeks from today (January 21st). In the meantime, ST is still working on the Draft Environmental Impact Statement for the West Seattle-Ballard project, due out later this year.

7 Replies to "LIGHT RAIL: West Seattle-Ballard project will cost a lot more than expected, Sound Transit board told"

  Morgan January 7, 2021 (7:34 pm)
    Reply

    If this is merely sobering hate to see what he thinks is catastrophic. Let’s keep in mind sunk cost fallacies, folks. West seattle needs far more mass transit access but I’m not really getting the sense light rail cost benefit anymore. Too much has changed, too much still to change in the decade before this opens, and too many competing ways to invest.

    In some places $5 billion is still a lot of money.

  Joe Z January 7, 2021 (7:42 pm)
    Reply

    The big question was left unanswered — is a tunnel now cost competitive with the elevated alternatives? If so, this could end up as a big win for West Seattle if we get our tunnel. 

  L January 7, 2021 (7:52 pm)
    Reply

    Cancel this entire project.   The costs will undoubtedly ballon far past these New estimates.  What a joke!

  TJ January 7, 2021 (8:00 pm)
    Reply

    It’s really seems that they purposely deflate numbers up front to get more support for these projects. Anybody with half a brain knows property goes up along with construction materials, so not sure how that wasn’t budgeted in when this was going to the ballot. I predicted on here when ST3 passed that it would cost more and take longer than promised up front, and you can count on both of those getting worse still 

  flimflam January 7, 2021 (8:15 pm)
    Reply

    Derrrrpppp we need another property tax levy!!!

  Jort January 7, 2021 (8:27 pm)
    Reply

    This is very disappointing and even more frustrating, and it is yet another example of the Seattle Process hard at work to make terrible outcomes that nobody likes, all to satisfy a minority of peoples’ endless desire to nitpick and whine about things (tunnels! Magic gondolas!) for years and years as if their input about make-believe veto points makes any kind of substantive difference, all resulting in garbage outcomes.. An immediate way to solve many of these new “land acquisition” problems is to use existing public right-of-way currently allocated to the movement and parking of private vehicles. Sound Transit must take over the public land of whichever city streets it needs, kick the cars off of them completely and entirely, and then hold an election so that citizens can vote on funding more car infrastructure if they want it. There would be enormous cost-savings from having to buy up unnecessary additional land.. One of the great questions in American public transportation planning that must be resolved is why public transportation projects in America cost orders of magnitude more than equivalent projects in other countries. And also why new highways and roads do not have to run ballot measures to secure funding for construction or maintenance.

