FOLLOWUP: West Seattle Natural Medicine Clinic staying open, with new ownership

When we reported last month that West Seattle Natural Medicine Clinic (3256 California SW) planned to close after 37 years, we noted that owner Dr. Katherine Oldfield was hoping to find a buyer. Tonight, she announced she has, and so the clinic will continue:

It is with great joy that I am able to announce that West Seattle Natural Medicine Clinic is not closing! Dr. Krystal Richardson, a friend and colleague, has bought the clinic, thus providing the stability and energy that we needed after a tumultuous 2020. … I first met Dr. Richardson many years ago when she was doing her residency with my friend Dr. Tamara Cullen Evans. She went on to purchase that practice from Dr. Evans. I can’t imagine a person better suited to take over the helm of WSNMC as she is an excellent clinician and a trusted business owner.

The new WSNMC owner has clinics downtown and in Fremont. You can read more about the change on WSNMC’s website, which says Dr. Richardson’s first day there is next Monday (January 11th). Dr. Oldfield had owned the clinic since 2002.