CORONAVIRUS: Tuesday 1/5/21 roundup

NEW REOPENING PLAN: Out with “Safe Start,” in with “Healthy Washington.” That’s the reopening plan announced by Gov. Inslee at his afternoon briefing. This time, instead of county by county, it’s region by region, and advancing in phases is dependent on improvements rather than specific numbers.

See the specifics of the first two phases – still no indoor dining before Phase 2 – here; see the briefing video here.

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Now the numbers, as shown in today’s daily summary from Seattle-King County Public Health – the cumulative totals:

*65,144 people have tested positive, 232 more than yesterday’s total

*1,110 people have died, 14 more than yesterday’s total

*4,327 people have been hospitalized, 31 more than yesterday’s total

*760,782 people have been tested, 1,224 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, the totals were 60,799/1,066/4,100/739,941.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

NATIONAL/WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 86.4 million cases worldwide, 21 million of them in the U.S. – see other nation-by-nation stats by going here.

IN-PERSON LEARNING UPDATE: Seattle Public Schools continues planning to offer in-person learning to preschool, kindergarten, 1st grade, and (some) special-education students starting March 1st. This update has answers to some common questions.

BRIEFING TOMORROW: State health officials plan to talk about vaccine prioritization during their weekly briefing at noon Wednesday – here’s the link.

NEED FOOD? Food Lifeline‘s South Park HQ offers emergency food boxes 2-5 pm Friday (January 8th), at 815 S. 96th.

