CORONAVIRUS: Tuesday 1/12/21 roundup

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: First, the numbers, as shown in today’s daily summary from Seattle-King County Public Health – the cumulative totals:

*69,522 people have tested positive, 334 more than yesterday’s total

*1,148 people have died, 7 more than yesterday’s total

*4,488 people have been hospitalized, 22 more than yesterday’s total

*780.231 people have been tested, 2,448 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, the totals were 65,144/1,110/4,327/760,782.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

NATIONAL/WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 91.5 million cases worldwide, 22.8 million of them in the U.S. – see other nation-by-nation stats by going here.

VACCINATION TEAMS: The City of Seattle will set them up through SFD to go to small adult care homes and vaccinate residents and staff, starting Thursday. Here’s the announcement.

BRIEFING TOMORROW: State health officials will present their weekly briefing at noon Wednesday – here’s the link.

NEED FOOD? Food Lifeline‘s South Park HQ offers emergency food boxes 2-5 pm Friday (January 15th), at 815 S. 96th.

