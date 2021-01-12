CORONAVIRUS: Tuesday 1/12/21 roundup

Here are the latest local pandemic toplines:
NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: First, the numbers, as shown in today’s daily summary from Seattle-King County Public Health – the cumulative totals:
*69,522 people have tested positive, 334 more than yesterday’s total
*1,148 people have died, 7 more than yesterday’s total
*4,488 people have been hospitalized, 22 more than yesterday’s total
*780.231 people have been tested, 2,448 more than yesterday’s total
One week ago, the totals were 65,144/1,110/4,327/760,782.
STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.
NATIONAL/WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 91.5 million cases worldwide, 22.8 million of them in the U.S. – see other nation-by-nation stats by going here.
VACCINATION TEAMS: The City of Seattle will set them up through SFD to go to small adult care homes and vaccinate residents and staff, starting Thursday. Here’s the announcement.
BRIEFING TOMORROW: State health officials will present their weekly briefing at noon Wednesday – here’s the link.
NEED FOOD? Food Lifeline‘s South Park HQ offers emergency food boxes 2-5 pm Friday (January 15th), at 815 S. 96th.
