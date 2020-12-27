WEST SEATTLE LIGHTS: Window display, and an extension suggestion

Thanks to more tips/photos, we’re continuing the holiday-lights spotlights through New Year’s.

Tonight, cheers for everyone who has lit up windows or balconies. The photo is from Richard, who says, “Here’s a shot of our 2nd-floor Christmas lights at 9159 45th Ave SW [map]. They will be up a few more days, at least.”

Regarding how much longer lights will be up, Sarah sent this suggestion:

We don’t have a fancy light display, but we’re planning to keep our lights up until around Valentine’s Day & hope others do, too. In this really hard year, and especially with our climate and short days, walks among the lights has brought us so much joy. In fact, I think lights should be winter lights from November-Feb, rather than Christmas lights :) all the Santas and Christmas-themed decor can come down, but the lights? I think they should stay :) Feel free to share this idea if you think it has any merit.

The idea reminds us of the “quarantine lights” that some put up during the stay-home-order months.

Meantime, scroll through this WSB archive to see all the lights shown here this season; they are also linked in our Holiday Guide, which will be up through January 1st.