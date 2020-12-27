WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: 8 from land and sea

Seahawks Sunday often means WSB bird-gallery day … so here we go!

Feathered formation! James Tilley photographed that trio of Harlequin Ducks on Christmas Day in the Alki vicinity. Also in that area, here’s a Bald Eagle, from Gary Jones:

Vince Marx shares an uncommon sighting – a Rock Sandpiper, photographed at Seacrest:

This weekend’s rain slicked back the usually spiky crown on this Steller’s Jay, photographed by Jerry Simmons:

Robin Sinner caught a Red-breasted Nuthatch just hanging out:

A splash of color from Mark Wangerin‘s view of a Townsend’s Warbler:

Here’s a Brown Creeper at Lincoln Park, spotted by Mark MacDonald:

And from Mike Burns, a hummingbird:

Big thanks to everyone who sends photos, whether it’s birds, breaking news, Christmas lights, other sightings … westseattleblog@gmail.com (or text 206-293-6302 if it’s urgent).