SHELTER: West Seattle Veteran Center offers a warm place to sleep

(Photo courtesy West Seattle Veteran Center)

Tonight and every night for the rest of this week, temperatures are expected to drop into the 30s. If you know someone – or see someone – who needs a place to get in out of the cold, the West Seattle Veteran Center has opened its doors. From Keith Hughes:

The West Seattle Veteran Center Cold Weather Shelter opened this evening and will remain open at least through Friday night. The Center is open to all that need a warm place to sleep, veteran or not. It is beautiful with the newly painted walls and newly refinished maple hardwood floors.

The center is in The Triangle at 3618 SW Alaska (here’s a map).