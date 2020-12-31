ROAD WORK, TRAFFIC, TRANSIT: New Year’s Eve 2020

6:16 AM: It’s Thursday, December 31st, the 283rd morning without the West Seattle Bridge – and New Year’s Eve.

ROAD (ETC.) WORK

Delridge project: Crews are scheduled to work today but not tomorrow (New Year’s Day), SDOT says.

TRANSIT

Metro – Regular schedule today, running a Sunday schedule for New Year’s Day tomorrow.

Water Taxi – Regular schedule today, but no service New Year’s Day.

CHECK TRAFFIC BEFORE YOU GO

West Marginal Way (substitute camera since the one at Highland Park Way has been out of alignment):

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Restricted-daytime-access (open to all 9 pm-5 am, with camera enforcement starting 1/11/21) low bridge:

The main detour route across the Duwamish River, the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map) . Here are two cameras:

The other major bridge across the river – the South Park Bridge (map). Here’s the nearest camera:

Going through South Park? Don’t speed. (Same goes for the other detour-route neighborhoods, like Highland Park, Riverview, and South Delridge.)

To check for bridges’ marine-traffic openings, see the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

You can view all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.