HOLIDAYS: Holy Rosary Christmas Tree Lot’s final weekend

If you’ll be shopping for a Christmas tree this weekend – it’s your last chance to check out the Holy Rosary lot. Here’s the update we received:

Holy Rosary School’s tree lot will close Sunday evening for the season. A fresh load of trees was delivered for the weekend. Wreaths, garland, and Seattle Lutheran High School’s poinsettias are also available for sale. Come to the lot, located behind the school, Saturday and Sunday from 9 AM-9 PM. This tree lot benefits Holy Rosary School, as well as three local nonprofits: Hickman House (a domestic violence shelter), Seattle Lutheran High School, and West Seattle Food Bank.

The lot is off 42nd between Genesee and Dakota. It’s also open until 9 tonight. Your options include shopping from your car (or stroll the lot, masked and distanced) as well as getting a tree delivered – details here.

P.S. If you can’t get to this lot, the full list of West Seattle sellers is in our Holiday Guide.