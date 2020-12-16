Here’s how you can give a priceless holiday gift

If you can give blood, now’s the time. You can do it right here in West Seattle. Here’s what we just received from Bloodworks Northwest:

Bloodworks Northwest is back at The Sanctuary in West Seattle (2656 42nd Ave SW) next week!

The Sanctuary will host its 2nd pop-up donor center in the Grand Room on December 23, 26, 28 & 29.

All donors will automatically be tested for covid-19 antibodies through (at least) Dec 31. Result mailed within 2 weeks of your donation. More info here.

Give the best gift of all this holiday season – the gift of life! We have lots of open slots! Please sign up here.

Donation is by appointment only. Masks required. Questions? E-mail schedule@bloodworksnw.org or call 800-398-7888.