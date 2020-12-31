CORONAVIRUS: Thursday 12/31 roundup

Last virus-crisis update of a most unusual year:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: The Public Health daily-summary dashboard has yet to post the 12/31 daily update as of this writing. There are King County numbers on the state dashboard, but we don’t know if those usually match the ones on the county dashboard, so we’re not going to substitute. .

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 83.4 million cases worldwide, almost 20 million of them in the U.S. See the nation-by-nation breakout here.

TESTING: The city’s West Seattle test site is closed tomorrow for the New Year’s holiday.

VACCINE DISTRIBUTION UPDATE: The state published this progress report today. The table below is an excerpt:

SMALL-BUSINESS GRANTS: The state has announced that 7,800 more small-business grants are being awarded, prioritizing businesses “such as full-service restaurants, fitness centers and indoor entertainment venues like bowling alleys.” See the full announcement here.

