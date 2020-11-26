CORONAVIRUS: Thursday 11/26 roundup

Even on this holiday, there’s pandemic news:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily-summary dashboard, the cumulative totals:

*42,103 people have tested positive, up 603 from yesterday’s total

*853 people have died, unchanged from yesterday’s total

*3,064 people have been hospitalized, up 9 from yesterday’s total

*624,846 people have been tested (this number still “frozen” while state resolves a results backlog)

One week ago, those totals were 36,797/834/2,901/608,055.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them, county by county, on the state Department of Health page,.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 60.9 million cases worldwide, 12.8 million of them in the U.S. See the nation-by-nation breakout here.

COVID CLOSURE: Realfine Coffee in The Triangle announced this morning that an employee has tested positive: “We will be temporarily closing the West Seattle store until further notice so we can take the necessary steps to safely reopen.”

TESTING: The city’s West Seattle site (Southwest Athletic Complex parking lot, 2801 SW Thistle) reopens tomorrow.

