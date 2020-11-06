WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Wind and waves

Thanks to Marc Milrod for the photo above – received just as we noticed the wind-fueled waves while passing through Alki. We stopped for a quick clip:

Wild waves at Alki. pic.twitter.com/OnrSHnLf6i — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) November 6, 2020

This is from the northerly winds that canceled the West Seattle Water Taxi run this morning. The National Weather Service says gusty north winds will continue all day. Also in view from Alki – snow on the Olympics, as photographed by Stewart L.:

And another Alki angle from Marc:

With all this clearing, the NWS says sunshine’s on the way for the rest of today and much of the weekend.