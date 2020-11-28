WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: Holiday display with character(s)

(WSB photos)

It’s our second night of showcasing West Seattle Christmas lights this season. Thanks to the Baber Family for emailing to let us know their display is up and running in Admiral, west side of the 2700 block of 45th SW [vicinity map], just west of PCC:

They explain they “wanted to try and place some holiday spirit out for everyone! We have yard holiday decorations that are already in place through January 1st. Lights and a large amount of inflatable characters. Yard is on from 4:30 pm-11:00 pm daily. Please be careful and safe! If outside, six feet is required and must be wearing a mask.”

We noticed again tonight on the way to and from photographing this display, lots of lights are up already – if you want to recommend yours, or someone else’s, for our nightly feature and Holiday Guide (where we’re keeping a running list, or you can scroll through this archive), just email us – westseattleblog@gmail.com – photo(s) welcome but not required, as we’re planning to be out nightly with our camera.