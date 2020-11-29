West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Man shot in Alki area, suspect arrested

November 29, 2020 12:44 pm
|      9 COMMENTS
(Added: WSB photos)

12:44 PM: Police and SFD are responding to 60th/Stevens [map] for a reported shooting. They’re searching for a suspect who’s described as (updated) a white man, 30s, brown hair, beard, green jacket, black (possibly camo) pants. The victim is reported to be a 42-year-old man. Updates to come.

12:53 PM: Police are still searching and will be joined by a K9. Sounds like they may know who they are looking. No word on the victim’s condition yet.

1 PM: The suspect is reported (via police radio) to be in custody. (added) Our crew just arrived in the area and verifies an arrest.

1:07 PM: The victim is being taken to Harborview Medical Center by SFD medic unit. (added) At the scene, we’re told he was transported in critical condition. (added) The suspect is reported to live nearby and police were checking his residence.

  • Greg Goldstein November 29, 2020 (12:53 pm)
    I think I may have heard shots. I’m certainly hearing sirens. Damn. After this summer, Alki isn’t what it used to be.

  • Resident November 29, 2020 (12:56 pm)
    11 gunshots heard near Alki Elementary (from the direction of 60th/Stevens)

    • Greg Goldstein November 29, 2020 (1:09 pm)
      I wasn’t counting but didn’t sound like 11 to me. 

      ( And I’m on 60th )

  • AlkiResident November 29, 2020 (12:59 pm)
    Getting arrested now on 61st between Admiral and Stevens

  • AlkiMama November 29, 2020 (1:08 pm)
    We heard them too about a block away. What’s happening to Alki? I really hope it was not random and the victim is okay. 

    • WSB November 29, 2020 (1:12 pm)
      They knew who they were looking for before too long so I don’t believe it was random, but we might not know more about circumstances for a while.

      • AlkiMama November 29, 2020 (1:21 pm)
        Really glad to hear that! Please keep us posted, this is quite upsetting. 

        • WSB November 29, 2020 (1:28 pm)
          We’ll follow this through the system – usually people have a bail hearing the day after their arrest, so if we don’t get more information on circumstances before then, those documents will tell more of a story.

  • SB November 29, 2020 (1:10 pm)
    I am relived they found him but f*ckkk wth in this neighborhood, in the winter, on a Sunday early afternoon :(

