ROAD WORK, TRANSIT, TRAFFIC: Friday 11/6 watch

6:07 AM: Welcome to Friday, the 228th morning without the West Seattle Bridge.

ROAD WORK

Delridge project: 23rd SW is closed at Delridge this week. The other current work is detailed here.

Weekend work: Both days this weekend, repaving is planned on 16th SW by South Seattle College, and tree trimming is planned along West Marginal Way. Details on both, here.

CHECK TRAFFIC BEFORE YOU GO

West Marginal Way/Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

Here’s the 5-way intersection camera (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Here’s the restricted-daytime-access (open to all 9 pm-5 am) low bridge:

The main detour route across the Duwamish River is the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map) . Here are two cameras:

The other major bridge across the river is the South Park Bridge (map). Here’s the nearest camera:

Going through South Park? Don’t speed. (Same goes for the other detour-route neighborhoods, like Highland Park, Riverview, and South Delridge.)

*Note – SDOT is investigating the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed problems; 1st Ave. S. Bridge openings, meantime, are featured on this Twitter feed too.

You can see all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

BUSES

Metro – Fare collection has resumed.

WATER TAXI

The West Seattle run remains on its weekdays-only schedule. Note that there’s no service next Wednesday, for Veterans Day.

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.