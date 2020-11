1:05 PM: Texter in High Point says they heard a boom, and they’re out. Here in Upper Fauntleroy, we had a big flicker, but power returned fast. While we await the map update, anyone else out?

1:07 PM: 893 customers, per SCL map.

1:12 PM: Added screengrab of map, showing this is centered in High Point. No word yet what the aforementioned “boom” was – no area calls on the SFD log so far.