LIBRARY NOTES: New ‘curbside service’ location; Election Day changes

Two Seattle Public Library notes this afternoon:

SOUTHWEST BRANCH GETS ‘CURBSIDE SERVICE’: Starting Wednesday (November 4th), West Seattle’s southernmost SPL branch (35th/Henderson) will be added to the “curbside service” list. That means on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, you’ll be able to go there to pick up materials you put on hold. Only walk-up service is available, so you won’t need an appointment. Southwest will be one of the first branches to “serve patrons from the lobby,” says SPL’s announcement, adding: “Safety precautions include physical distancing markers, limits on numbers of patrons in the area, plexiglass barriers, and the same contactless checkout experience as at the outdoor locations.” The other West Seattle location with “curbside service” is High Point.

ELECTION DAY CLOSURES: SPL says no services will be available tomorrow (Tuesday, November 3rd) at High Point and other SPL branches with ballot drop boxes, to reduce crowds (though King County Elections acknowledges it won’t be the usual last-minute crowding, since so many people have already voted – as of noon today, 79.3 percent in Seattle).