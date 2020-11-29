LAST CALL: Seattle Community Safety Survey closes tomorrow

If you haven’t yet answered Seattle University‘s sixth annual Public Safety Survey – tomorrow’s the last day. As noted when we published this year’s announcement last month, the goal is to collect “qualitative and quantitative data about perceptions of crime and safety from those who live and/or work in Seattle.” (Here’s how local 2018 results were described in 2019, for example.) Seattle U does the survey independently of SPD, but provides the department with a report on the results, which are used to shape/update micro-community policing plans, among other things. The survey is available in 11 languages, linked here.