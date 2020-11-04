UPDATE: Gatewood power outage

6:51 PM: Thanks for the tips. We’re hearing from multiple people in Gatewood, mostly along SW Holden, from California SW east, who say they lost power about 10 minutes ago. The City Light map initially only showed 1 customer affected but has just updated to 73. We’re checking on the cause; we’ve been hearing some scanner traffic tonight about wires downed in the wind.

7:15 PM: We just drove SW Holden, confirming that the outage goes east to 37th SW. No sign of City Light in the area, though (if you see them working anywhere, let us know).

7:43 PM: A caller tells us City Light now has a crew at 41st/Holden.