YOU CAN HELP: Drive-up donations Saturday to help people stay warm

reminding you this afternoon about tomorrow’s drive-up coat drive at Hope Lutheran – 9:00 am-1:00 pm on Saturday. What they’re looking for: NEW coats for kids, from a children’s size 6 – adult 2X, plus USED men’s coats in sizes M, L, XL, or a financial donation. Hope is at 4456 42nd SW, but enter the lot at 41st SW and exit to Oregon. Volunteers will be there to get the donation(s) out of your back seat or trunk so it’s a no-contact event.