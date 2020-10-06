WEST SEATTLE TUESDAY: 6 for today/tonight

(Monday shadow on Charlestown standpipe, photographed by Vincent)

Here’s what’s happening in the hours ahead:

PLAY AREAS REOPEN: After 6+ months, city parks’ play areas reopen today. The announcement includes safety rules. P.S. Adult fitness equipment at parks reopens today too.

RENTERS’ RIGHTS: Online at noon, the Admiral Neighborhood Association and Be:Seattle co-host a “bootcamp” for tenants. Register here to find out how to participate.

COMMUNITY BOOK STUDY ON RACE: Eight-week series presented by Alki UCC starts at 2 pm today, online – info’s on the church home page.

DEMONSTRATION: As announced by organizer Scott:

Black Lives Matter sign-waving Tuesday Oct 6, 4 to 6 pm, corner of 16th SW and SW Holden Thursday, Oct 8, 4 to 6 pm, 16th and Holden Come show support for BLM and ending systemic racism. Hold signs, meet neighbors, and stand for racial justice. Scott at PR Cohousing, endorsed by Hate-Free Delridge. Signs available.

YOUR THOUGHTS ON THE CITY BUDGET: Share them during the City Council’s public hearing, online at 5:30 pm. Speaker signups start at 3:30 pm; the agenda explains how, as well as how to view/listen.

ADMIRAL NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION: ANA’s meeting starts at 7 pm online. Featured topics:

*Discussion with Seattle Police Dept. SW Precinct leadership

*West Seattle Emergency Hubs update

*Opportunities to support and collaborate with community-led efforts across District 1

*Future ANA Board positions

To get the link for viewing, email info@admiralneighborhood.org.