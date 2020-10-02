WEST SEATTLE FRIDAY: Here’s what’s up

(Thursday photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

For the hours ahead:

CITY COUNCIL BUDGET MEETING: 9:30 am and 2 pm, the City Council’s first week of budget meetings concludes with presentations on the city’s homelessness response and by the Office of Housing in the morning, SDOT and Parks in the afternoon. Viewing info and documents are all linked in the agenda.

FREE FOOD: 1:30-4:30 pm, drive/ride/walk up to the Greater Seattle Filipino-American SDA Church and get a free box of food, while supplies last. (2620 SW Kenyon)

DEMONSTRATION: From organizer Nancy:

If I don’t stand and act against racism, then who will? If not now, then when? What: Weekly anti-racist vigil

When: Friday, October 2nd, from 5:30-6:30 pm

Where: Pedestrian overpass on Delridge at the Delridge Community Center/Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. Please remember to wear your masks! If you can’t come in person, please consider passing on the info to your networks.

(Thursday sunset, photographed by Jonathan Vogel)

SUNSET: 6:45 pm.