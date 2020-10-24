WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Burglar steals family keepsakes

Just in case the burglar(s) who hit Tamsen‘s garage in Upper Morgan dumped these priceless items, she is hoping you can keep watch for them:

Our garage was broken into (Thursday) night. All of our garden tools and equipment were stolen. But the most valuable items taken were our Family Bible (that held family history items in it) and 3 photo albums. They were in a black zippered bag. The bible is large, 10″ x 10″, maroon color with gold lettering of “Holy Bible” on it. We’ve filed a police report. Just hoping the (burglars) tossed the bible and albums. If anyone in the 6300 block in the Morgan Junction area around 38th and Morgan and Graham Street could check their waste containers, we’d be forever grateful.

If you find any of these items, let us know and we’ll connect you.