WATER TAXI ALERT: No West Seattle service this afternoon/evening

Just announced by King County Department of Transportation:

The West Seattle route of the King County Water Taxi has been canceled tonight due to a maintenance issue at Seacrest Park. We will update the status of the West Seattle Water Taxi service as more information becomes available. The Vashon route will continue to operate normal service.

During this time, Water Taxi shuttle routes 773 and 775 will continue to operate as usual in West Seattle. While Water Taxi service is suspended, riders are encouraged to use one or more of the following options:

Buses

Metro’s RapidRide C Line and routes 21, 55, 56, 57, 120 & 125 connect West Seattle to downtown Seattle – close to the Pier 50 passenger only facility located at Alaskan Way and Columbia Street.

Route 128 connects the Admiral District, Morgan Junction, High Point, Delridge, South Seattle College and White Center areas with the West Seattle

Water Taxi shuttle routes 773 & 775 will continue to operate their regular routes and schedules during this time, connecting West

Seattle riders to the West Seattle Junction and Alki Beach via Harbor Avenue, Alki Avenue and North Admiral.

Link light rail

Metro Route 50 connects West Seattle – including North Delridge, the Alaska Junction, the Admiral District and Alki Beach to Link light rail at SODO