UPDATE: Water-rescue response off Alki

12:53 AM: Seattle Fire has a water-rescue response happening near Alki Point and says, “Crews are investigating reports of an overturned vessel approximately 100 yards offshore.” Radio communication indicates they haven’t found it yet.

12:58 AM: Now they’re moving the search toward an area northeast of Alki Bathhouse.

1:05 AM: Searching from land and at sea, they haven’t found anything yet. Per radio communication, the report was apparently called in as a light that was seen and then vanished.

1:15 AM: They’re ending the search – no one in distress was found, and the original caller acknowledges the sighting was tenuous.