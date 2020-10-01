West Seattle, Washington

01 Thursday

UPDATE: Water-rescue response off Alki

October 1, 2020 12:53 am
12:53 AM: Seattle Fire has a water-rescue response happening near Alki Point and says, “Crews are investigating reports of an overturned vessel approximately 100 yards offshore.” Radio communication indicates they haven’t found it yet.

12:58 AM: Now they’re moving the search toward an area northeast of Alki Bathhouse.

1:05 AM: Searching from land and at sea, they haven’t found anything yet. Per radio communication, the report was apparently called in as a light that was seen and then vanished.

1:15 AM: They’re ending the search – no one in distress was found, and the original caller acknowledges the sighting was tenuous.

3 Replies to "UPDATE: Water-rescue response off Alki"

  • Carolynn October 1, 2020 (1:07 am)
    Wow, You we’re reporting on this just about the time I heard the sirens.  Huge response and I see a rescue boat and a fire boat on AIS.  Hope everyone is okay.

  • John October 1, 2020 (1:11 am)
    Praying they are found safe! Thankfully it’s just on the warmer side today but we’re getting to the time of year where hypothermia can set in much faster.And to sink the city council wants to make cuts to the harbor patrol (unless that’s changed)

    • WSB October 1, 2020 (1:19 am)
      It was another false alarm. (Though, while using FLIR to look for possible heat sources, they did spot a seal on the rocks.)

