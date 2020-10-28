VOTING: Six days to go

That’s another artwork by Ruthi Winter of West Seattle Beach Drive Art Studio, encouraging early voting – which is still going strong. As of tonight, King County Elections has received ballots from almost 65% of Seattle voters. Countywide, it’s 59 percent. If you’ve already put your ballot in the mail or in a drop box, you can go here to see whether it’s been received and counted. If you’re using USPS Mail, even though our state requires only that the ballot be postmarked by Election Day – next Tuesday, November 3rd – early is still better. Same if you’re using a drop box, though they’re open 24 hours a day until 8 pm Tuesday – even if you’re usually a procrastinator, get your ballot in now so the one-and-only Election Night results drop can be as complete a report as possible. West Seattle’s three boxes are on the list/map here; so far, those three boxes have accounted for more than 27,000 ballots. If you’re not registered, you can do that in person up until, and even on, Election Day; one way to do it – or update your address – is at one of the Vote Centers that will open starting Saturday – closest one is the CenturyLink Event Center on the south end of downtown.