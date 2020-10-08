VOTING: King County Elections’ drop-box plan for procrastinating voters

(WSB file photo, Junction dropbox)

One week from today, on Thursday, October 15th, voting begins – as ballots start arriving the day after King County Elections sends out ballots. That’s also when King County opens its ballot drop boxes. The earlier you vote, the better – among other reasons, early voting means your vote will be part of that first count made public on Election Night (Tuesday, November 3rd). But we know that despite exhortations and plans, many people still vote in the final hours/days. That’s why KC Elections has traffic plans for “every single drop box,” says spokesperson Halei Watkins. We checked on those plans after learning the West Seattle Junction Association had been notified of plans for staffing and traffic control at its drop box (SW Alaska, south side, between California and 44th). That ballot dropbox is one of three in West Seattle, along with South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) on Puget Ridge and the High Point Library. Watkins says the plans will vary by location and typical or projected volume “but the main goal for every single one is to make it accessible and keep traffic moving as much as possible. Every single drop box will also be staffed on the Monday and Tuesday of Election Week by King County Elections staff to help ensure that boxes don’t fill up and there’s someone there who can assist voters as needed. On Monday (11/2), that staffing will largely take place during the day and on Tuesday (11/3) we’ll have someone there all day until boxes close at 8 p.m. sharp.”

While awaiting your ballot, you can preview candidates and ballot measures here.