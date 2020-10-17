VOTING: Big day for West Seattle Junction ballot drop box

(Reader photo, via text)

1:33 PM: We went over for a look at the West Seattle Junction ballot drop box (SW Alaska between 44th and California) just before 1 pm after a text that it was full. While we were there, more voters showed up, and said you could still get a ballot in – carefully – but since our visit, a line has developed, as shown above. Meantime, we heard back from King County Elections via Twitter that they have pickup teams out right now and one was due to arrive in The Junction at any minute, so this drop box should be cleared out soon. Remember we have three – High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond) and South Seattle College (6000 16th SW) – plus there are also boxes outside South Park and White Center Libraries. KC Elections says each of the half-ton boxes should hold 5,000 ballots, so fullness might mean “the ballots stacked up a little funky and that makes it hard to get more in there. But we are expecting to break records this weekend.”

1:36 PM: Just got another text – the pickup team has arrived. Reader photo added – thanks to everyone for the tips and photos!