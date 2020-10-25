SURVEY: Your annual chance to comment on community crime, safety, policing

For the sixth year, Seattle University is conducting the annual Public Safety Survey citywide. As explained here, the goal is to collect “qualitative and quantitative data about perceptions of crime and safety from those who live and/or work in Seattle.” (Here’s how local 2018 results were described in 2019, for example.) While the survey is conducted independently of SPD, the department does get a report on the results, which are used to help shape micro-community policing plans, among other things. The survey is available in 11 languages, linked here. If you don’t have time for it today, it’ll be open until the end of November.